Assin South Assembly Commissions GH¢145,000.00 Three-unit Classroom Block

The Assin South District Assembly has commissioned a GHC145,000.00 three-unit classroom block for the Assin Beyeeden Community to improve educational outcomes.

The edifice has an office, staff room, store room and a library to enhance teaching and learning and transform the children for a better future.

Mrs Felicia Ntrikwa, the District Chief Executive, said the classroom block would play a vital role in improving school attendance and boost enrolment.

She charged the teachers to maximise the use of the available educational resources and discharge their core mandate effectively.

Any child, despite his or her background, could become a great person if given the best education, she said, and appealed for support for teachers in the rural areas to give of their best, since students in urban and rural areas used the same curriculum and took the same examination.

Mr Ransford Appiah, the District Director of Education, encouraged parents to prioritise their children’s education in the face of challenges to build for them a brighter future.

He called on stakeholders to join forces and support schools in the district to effectively promote teaching and learning.

Nana Kofi Annan II, the Chief of Assin Beyeeden, who received the keys to the facility on behalf of the school, expressed gratitude to the Akufo-Addo-led Government, the Member of Parliament, Reverend Ntim Fordjour, and Mrs Ntrikwa for the project and pledged to ensure its maintenance.