Assin State College  receives NMSQ ‘Dano Inner Strength Award’

Arla Foods, producers of Dano Milk, has presented a presented a scholarship award and its products to the Assin State College to be given to Stephen Nyamekye, who represented the School at the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition.

For making substantial progress in the 2022 NSMQ, Nyamekye was given Dano products valued at GH₵7000, a plaque, and a scholarship fund of GH₵10,000.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the (Dano Inner Strength Award) initiative was instituted to honour Less Endowed Schools that made it to at least the money zone of the NSMQ competition with courage and resilience.

Vytautas Petronis, General Manager of Arla Foods, Ghana Limited, who made the presentation, encouraged him to keep challenging himself and strive higher among his peers.

“At Dano, we want to give the chance to all the children across Ghana to have access to good and affordable nutrition that our Dano Milk provides.

“Your team has demonstrated courage and resilience by taking-on the big and well-established schools in the competition. You have shown us, by example, that with hard work and determination, year after year, everything is possible,” he said.

Mr. Wilson Agbeko, Marketing Manager of Arla Foods Ghana Limited, said the cash donation, which was the first of its kind in the Inner Strength Awards, was added after the management of Arla Foods in consultation with the school’s authorities decided to support the needy but brilliant student.

“We realised that if we do nothing about the situation, then Stephen, although brilliant, will not be able to continue his education after Assin State College, hence the need to step in.”

Mr. Ohene Nyarko, the Headmaster of the School , said the Assin State College’s journey in the NSMQ competition started in 2017 but the School got eliminated in the one-eighth stage for two consecutive years.

He, however, noted that the School had made massive progress in 2022 by getting to the quarterfinal stage as a result of hard work by both students and teachers despite the challenges, adding that with provision of adequate infrastructure and resources, Assin State College would achieve greater laurels.

The headmaster commended Arla Foods for the gesture.

Arla Foods is the fourth largest dairy company across the globe.

The Company prides itself of operating its business in a responsible and sustainable manner to safeguard its reputation, while caring for its consumers.

It has operations in Europe, to the Middle East, Latin America and Africa, including Ghana.

“Because we are farmer-owned, we own the whole value chain – from grass to glass. This means we ensure the milk we produce retains its natural proteins, vitamins, and other important nutrients to make it highly nutritious,” the statement said.