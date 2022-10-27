Assinman Nursing and Midwifery Training College get land donation from family

The Odame Amankra Oyoko Family of Assin Edubiase has donated a parcel of land to the Assinman Nursing and Midwifery Training College (ANMTC) for the expansion of infrastructure and a permanent campus to improve nursing education in the Assin South District.

The land measuring about 22.23 acres is situated at a prime area in the town of Assin Edubiase.

At an official ceremony to hand over the land, Mr Kwame Osei, Head of the Odame Amankra Oyoko Family, said they were inspired by the tremendous relationship and hardwork of the Principal in getting things done.

He said quality education delivery was very necessary to the growth of the Area and nation at large, hence their contribution to help Assin South District to develop.

It was the expectation of the family to see more infrastructure and expansion of programmes in the school.

Mr Osei handed over the land title documents to the College in the presence of the Principal, Board Chairman and Management of the College.

Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, Board Chairman of ANMTC, said the current location of the College was temporary and the donation of the land had come as a major intervention to speed up the process of establishing a full-blown campus in Assin Edubiase.

Ehunabobrim Agyensaim, also the president of Owirenkyiman Traditional Council, pointed out that the College would be relocated at Obiri Yeboah Senior High School whilst Obiri Yeboah Senior High School moved to a different location with infrastructure in place.

He noted that the college had an enormous responsibility for training qualified nurses to serve not only the community but the nation in general.

ANMTC was established on October 11, 2019 and has a current population of about 737.

Mrs Ophelia Nkrumah, the Principal of ANMTC lauded the efforts of the Odame Amankra Oyoko Family to help the School acquire the required infrastructure and assured them of good use of the land

She appealed to Philanthropists, Non-Governmental Organisation, and others to support the College with computers and provide structures for sound academic work.

Mrs Nkrumah advised students to cultivate the habit of learning well to improve their academic work.

In attendance were Mr. Charles Ohene Andoh, District Chief Executive of Assin North, Mr. Nicholas Fiifi-Barko, Municipal Chief Executive of Assin Central, representatives of Assin South Assemly and other important dignitaries.