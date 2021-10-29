Assist police with credible information to fight crime – Ahianyo

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has called on the public to provide credible information to the police to help fight against the increasing crime in the region.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, the Public Relations Officer, said security was a shared responsibility and it must be the priority of every citizen to provide credible information to the police to curb crime.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, ASP Ahianyo said investigations showed that criminals lived in the same communities and were well known by the people.

“Anyone with accurate information about persons involved in criminal activities should not hesitate to report to the nearest police station and the report must be made only to the senior officers….,” he said.

“My advice to any informant is that, when you want to share any information with the police, you don’t just go to the counter and report to the one there that you have information for the police.”

“Go to the District Police Commander, either the Crime officer or the station officer that you have some information to share and that you want the two of you alone in the room.”

That, he said, would safeguard the information shared and prevent it being leaked to the suspect.

ASP Ahianyo cautioned informants not to go about bragging after sharing information with the police to prevent any future troubles.