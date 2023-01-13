Assistant headmaster shot while defecating in the bush

A 35-year-old Assistant Headmaster of Ekumfi Akra Methodist Basic School who also doubles as the Ghana National Association of Teachers Local Secretary in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region has been shot while easing himself in a bush near the teacher’s bungalow.

A report gathered by Class 91.3 FM’s Central Regional Correspondent Nana Tawiah revealed that the teacher, Mr Shadrack Frimpong, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, around 5:30 AM, went to a nearby bush around their staff bungalow to ease himself and in the act, was shot at by an identified person believed to be one of his students.

It has also been revealed that the attackers initially missed the teacher and rather hit a tree in front of him. The bullets ricocheted, however, hitting the victim in the left eye and arm.

It is suspected these unknown attackers shot at the teacher to kill him but fortunately failed.

In an interview with some of Mr Frimpong’s colleagues, it was revealed that, they were in their rooms when they heard the Assistant Headmaster screaming and calling for help. Upon getting to him, they saw him in a pool of blood which indicated that he had been shot.

Quickly they rushed him to the Mankessim Roman Hospital for treatment.

Some of the teachers wondered why someone would plan to shoot their colleague when he has no known issues with anybody in the community.

Also, the father of the victim Richard Anaman has asked the police in the Ekumfi District to thoroughly investigate the matter.

According to the father, he suspects the person planned to kill his son in retaliation for caning a student.

Mr Anaman explained that his son, the headmaster, had a misunderstanding recently with some of the parents in the community for caning a student for misconduct but the issue had been settled.

He was not sure, however, whether the gun attack was related to the issue or not.

The Assembly Member for Ekumfi Akra, Mr Seth Kofi Entsie, also added that the near-fatal incident happened because there is no toilet facility attached to the teacher’s bungalow.

He said the case has been reported to the Ekumfi Essiohyia Police for an investigation.

Meanwhile, no arrest has been made by the police.

-Classfmonline