Association Footvolley For All Organizes Fund Raiser For 2024

A charity tournament has been organized by the Association Footvolley for All (AFFA) on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Graz Mur Beach in Austria as part of its agenda to promote and raise funds to support the first-ever Ghana International Footvolley Cup scheduled to take place in February 2024 at the University of Education, Winneba.

Association Footvolley for All is a nonprofit organization based in Austria whose main aim is to make footvolley accessible to all people all over the world.

The partnership between the Footvolley Association of Ghana and the Association Footvolley for All will not only organize international tournaments in Ghana but also build a strong foundation for the sport’s development in Ghana and the entire African continent.

Mr. Mustapha Mohammed, the president of the Footvolley Association of Ghana, who is in his final year of pursuing a Master of Philosophy in Sports Management at the University of Education, Winneba, said the area AFFA is looking at is organizing a training camp, a referee course, and tournaments as part of its road map for the sport’s growth and development in Africa.

The Ghana International Footvolley Cup 2024 will not only feature footvolley teams from Africa but also teams from Germany, Austria, Italy, Finland, Brazil, and Israel.

Source : Footvolley Association of Ghana