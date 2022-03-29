Association Formed To Imbibe Islamic Teachings In Zongo Youth

Chief Imams in Sunyani and Sunyani West Municipalities have formed an Association to instill Islamic values in the youth within the Zongo communities to promote the Islamic religion.

The formation of the Association, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt was an initiative of the office of the Bono Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Alhaji Umar Abdul Khadr.

Inaugurating it, Alhaji Sualla Abdallah Quandah, the Bono Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC), emphasised the unparalleled role and importance of Imams in Islam and asked the Association to help instill discipline in the Muslim communities.

He said it was imperative for them to ensure the youth in the Zongo communities abide by the Islamic teachings and principles to promote peace in the communities.

Alhaji Quandah, noted, quality education determined the success of every individual, hence the need for the Association to promote the growth and development of education by ensuring that Muslim children were always in schools.

Speaking on the topic “The Fear of Allah in Ramadan”, Imam Ahmed Abdullai, the Bono Regional Imam for the Ghana Muslim Mission, cautioned Muslims against false witness, backbiting, bickering and gossiping, saying Islam frowned on such unhealthy behaviour.

“Be mindful of your choice of words that you speak no evil against your neighbour as we prepare for the 2022 Holy Ramadan fasting,” he advised.

Imam Moro Awudu, the Secretary, explained the Association also served as a learning platform and provided opportunities for the Imams to share experiences and promote their welfare too.

The Association would further organize capacity building programmes periodically, to improve the knowledge of the Imams to empower them to interpret the Qur’an correctly.