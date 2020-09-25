The Board of KGL Technology Limited, the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and Association of Lotto Marketing Companies(ALMC), will set up a Welfare Fund for officially licensed Lotto Marketing Companies under the National Lottery Authority(NLA).

The fund seeks to promote the shared objective of improving revenue generation, by enhancing operations of Lotto Marketing Companies under the Authority.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Unit of the Authority and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said, the Boards and Leadership of KGL, NLA and Association of Lotto Marketing Companies were in final stages of discourse to settle on the seed amount and the criteria for Lotto Marketing Companies to access funds, to address their welfare challenges and concerns.

It said KGL Technology Limited, although the driving force behind this initiative, is an equally licensed Online Lotto Marketing Company that owns and operates Keed-NLA’s online and *959# platform and through the Keed-NLA’s suite of online games, remained committed to both the revenue generating objectives and welfare of the collective.

“It is with this intent that, KGL Technology Limited is leading the charge and committing sustainable financial and resource investment into Corporate Social Responsibility aligned to the National Lotto Act 722.

“Technology is constantly evolving, and digitalization is quickly becoming the mainstay of consumer preference. It is in response to these trends the National Lottery Authority (NLA), aligned to Government’s policy on digitalization, has adopted and is currently exploring digital solutions to safeguard and augment the revenue generating capacity of existing lottery sales channels.

The statement said a core mandate of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) was to market and sell differentiated lottery products to create a viable revenue stream for the Government’s development agenda.

It said KGL Technology Limited’s operation of the Keed-NLA’s online and *959# platform and its subsequent positive impact on growing revenue and player acquisition has fast become an integral wing of the National Lottery Authority(NLA) and its efforts in assisting the Authority to achieve its goal for the Consolidated Fund had been even more significant with the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The statement said together, the NLA, KGL Technology Limited, and Association of Lotto Marketing Companies would take pragmatic steps to improve the conditions of the collective body of Lotto Marketers starting with this Welfare Fund.