Association Of Road Contractors Re-Elects National Executives

Four (4) Managing Directors (MDs), whose construction companies are members of the Association of Road Contractors (ASROC), Ghana, have been re-elected to serve a four (4) year term on the National Executive Council (NEC) of the ASRC.

The four (4) re-elected national officers of the Association in question went into the election unopposed. They were Mr. Stephen Kwaku Attatsi, National Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Kasimu, National Vice Chairman, Mr. K. Amoako Anaafi, National Treasurer, and Mr. Raymond Addo Atweri, National Technical Advisor.

The re-election of these officers was affirmed by the Electoral Commission (EC) at a recent election exercise held at the National Secretariat of the Association at Mataheko in Accra.

Speaking in an interview with journalists after the event, the National Chairman of the Association, Mr Stephen Kwaku Attatsi, stated, “I am grateful to the members of the Association for the confidence reposed in us.” He assured the members that he would give his best to the Association, promising to continue to work harder to restructure the Association in order to remain relevant in the road construction space.

Mr. Attatsi also assured the members that he would discharge his duties and responsibilities professionally and as expected of him to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of the Association. This, he said, would go a long way to ensure unity and the progress of the Association and its entire membership.

The Chairman declared, ‘I would continue to implement the policy of teamwork to achieve the Association’s aims and objectives’. He called for support and co-operation from all the members of the Association to ensure that together, the ASROC not only lives up to its expectations but also continues to impact society in particular and the country and its citizens in general.

The Association of Road Contractors, Ghana, was formed in May 1993 as an umbrella grouping for Ghanaian Road Contractors. This was as a result of the establishment of a separate Ministry for Roads and Highways by the Government in 1992, a policy decision that required closer collaboration between Road Contractors and the Ministry.

The Association has registered offices in the various regions of Ghana and is governed by an elected NEC headed by the National Chairman and made up of the National Vice Chairman, the National Treasurer, the National Technical Advisor, and all the Regional Chairmen.

The objectives of the Association include securing the well-being and advancement of the industry of Road and Civil Engineering Contractors in Ghana, liaising with Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and exchanging information on road construction matters as well as discussing proposals for legislation, regulatory issues, bye-laws and all other measures affecting the road construction industry. It negotiates with the Ministry of Roads, matters affecting its members on their behalf, as well as negotiates conditions of service with the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) for employees of members, amongst others.