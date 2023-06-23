Association of School of Performing Arts celebrates annual week

The Association of School of Performing Arts (ASPA), University of Ghana, Legon has started celebrations of its annual week from June 19 to June 25.

The celebration on the theme: “Theatre – Drama, Dance and Music,” is aimed at acknowledging and appreciating past students of the School who were promoting theatre out there.

It is also to let the world know that the School is still positioned as the best place for the Theatre Arts and imparting knowledge both practical and theory in the Theatre Arts.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Thursday, it said the celebration started with the launch and unveiling of ASPA theme, dental screening, poetry fest, departmental master classes and interactive session with the students, by Style Galants, from June 19 to 22.

Other activities lined up for the rest of the celebration include 90 minutes with the SUNS, workshop with the Ghana Police Band, performance and award ceremony, ODK and performance lab, football match and games, performance night.

The School of Performing Arts, one of the schools under the College of Humanities, University of Ghana, comprises five units, namely the Department of Theatre Arts, the Department of Dance Studies and the Department of Music. The two other units are the Abibigoromma Group and the Efua Sutherland Drama Studio.

The School offers courses of study both at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Through its three academic departments, the School offers both local and international students interesting theoretical and practical courses in the Performing Arts.

Its linked to the wider community and establishments and thereby provides professional services to many agencies, also serves the existing public universities, colleges of education and senior and junior high school.

The School also organizes international conferences and is greatly involved in the study of language, culture and the creative arts.