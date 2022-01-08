Association to woo foreign investors for development

The Council of Bono and Ahafo Associations of North America (COBAANA) is to woo foreign investors into the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions for development.

The COBAANA is an umbrella Association of the then Brong-Ahafo citizens’ resident in North America.

The Association said the Bono, Ahafo and Bono East regions had huge economic prospects and was exploring opportunities in North America to attract investors into Ghana.

“We are trying to bring home foreign manufacturing companies to create employment opportunities to enhance government’s revenue,” the Association said in a statement signed by Mr Augustine Boahen, the General Secretary.

The statement, made available to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani on Friday, said: “The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo citizens in the diaspora are taking vigorous steps to support government’s plans towards speedy socio-economic growth and development of the regions.”

“For Ghana to survive beyond aid is a shared responsibility, hence the need for everybody to contribute his or her quota to complement government’s efforts to facilitate national development.”

The statement said COBAANA would hold a homecoming convention in 2023, which would be attended by foreign investors and high powered delegations from Europe, to raise funds in support of development of the three regions.

More than 500 delegates, including medical professionals, are expected to attend the convention, who would further embark on health outreaches and contribute to building health infrastructure projects.

“As development partners, COBAANA counts on the three Regional Coordinating Councils to support its activities for the purposes of development,” it said.

It called on the Government to create an enabling environment for the business sector to thrive and facilitate the completion of the rehabilitation and expansion of the Sunyani Airport.