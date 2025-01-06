Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team Partners with Pepperstone in Exciting 2025 Collaboration

The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team has kicked off the year with an exciting new partnership announcement, welcoming global leader in online trading, Pepperstone, as its official Global Forex and Trading Partner.

The multi-year collaboration marks a significant step for both organisations as they look to build on their shared values of innovation, precision, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Pepperstone, renowned for its superior client service and cutting-edge trading platforms, shares a common ethos with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, where both are committed to continually pushing boundaries and performing at the highest level. As the worlds of global financial markets and Formula One continue to expand, this partnership underscores their shared ambition to improve every day—whether it’s through empowering traders with advanced tools or competing at the top of motorsport with unmatched determination.

The branding of Pepperstone will make its debut on the AMR25 during the launch ahead of the 2025 Formula One® season, bringing the collaboration to life on the track. This is an exciting development for both companies as they work together to forge a winning partnership that will drive global success both on and off the racetrack.

Jefferson Slack, Managing Director of Commercial for Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating: “We’re delighted to welcome Pepperstone to Aston Martin Aramco and the world of motorsport. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining excellence. Together with Pepperstone, we look forward to creating unparalleled opportunities and making a significant impact in key global markets.”

Pepperstone’s Group CEO, Tamas Szabo, also expressed excitement about the collaboration: “Pepperstone and Aston Martin Aramco thrive in high-performance, precision-driven environments where trust, excellence, and relentless innovation are at the core of everything we do. We are thrilled to build a winning partnership that drives success on and off the track, and we can’t wait to celebrate this at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, our home race and the first of the season.”

Founded in 2010, Pepperstone has grown into an award-winning global forex and CFD broker, servicing tens of thousands of clients across more than 160 countries. With subsidiaries and regulatory compliance across various regions, including the UK, Australia, and the UAE, Pepperstone is well-established in the financial sector, known for its advanced trading platforms and commitment to exceptional client service.

As the partnership takes full swing in 2025, both Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team and Pepperstone look forward to driving success and pushing the limits of innovation, with the Australian Grand Prix marking the start of what promises to be a thrilling collaboration.