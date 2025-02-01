Aston Villa in Advanced Talks to Sign Marcus Rashford on Loan from Manchester United

In a stunning twist to the January transfer window, Aston Villa are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on a loan deal before Monday’s deadline, according to sources close to BBC Sport.

While the discussions are progressing well, final details are still being ironed out, leaving fans on edge as the clock ticks down.

Rashford, 27, is said to be intrigued by the prospect of working under Villa manager Unai Emery, whose tactical acumen and track record of developing players have earned him widespread respect. The England international has been sidelined at Manchester United since being dropped by head coach Ruben Amorim ahead of the Manchester derby on December 12. Amorim’s recent criticism of Rashford’s work ethic has fueled speculation about the forward’s future, with the coach even quipping that he’d rather give a bench spot to his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach.

On Wednesday, Amorim acknowledged Rashford’s undeniable talent but emphasized the need for the forward to meet the team’s standards. “Imagine a talent like Rashford—our team should be so much better with him. But he has to change,” Amorim said. “If he changes, we are more than happy to include him—and we need it. But at this moment, we have to set some standards. We are waiting for Rashford if he truly wants it.”

Rashford, a product of United’s academy since the age of seven, has been a cornerstone of the club for over a decade, making more than 400 appearances and winning multiple trophies, including the Europa League, two FA Cups, and two EFL Cups. He enjoyed a career-best season in 2022-23, netting 30 goals, but his form has dipped this term, leading to tension with Amorim. Despite scoring in the new manager’s first game—a 1-1 draw against Ipswich—and bagging a brace in a 4-0 win over Everton, Rashford was conspicuously absent from the squad for United’s 2-1 victory at Manchester City.

The forward’s reported desire for a “new challenge” has opened the door for Villa, who have been busy in the transfer market. The Midlands club has already secured the services of Spanish full-back Andres Garcia from Levante and Netherlands forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund. They also made headlines by selling Colombian striker Jhon Duran to Saudi club Al-Nassr in a deal worth up to £71 million and rejecting an approach from Arsenal for England international Ollie Watkins.

Currently sitting eighth in the Premier League and having qualified for the last 16 of the revamped Champions League group stage, Villa are looking to bolster their attacking options as they aim to solidify their position in the top half of the table and make a deep run in Europe. Rashford’s potential arrival would provide a significant boost, offering pace, creativity, and a proven goal-scoring threat.

For Rashford, a move to Villa Park could represent a fresh start and an opportunity to reignite his career under Emery’s guidance. However, with the transfer deadline looming, time is of the essence, and all eyes will be on whether the deal can be finalized in time.