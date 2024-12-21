Aston Villa Stuns Manchester City with 2-1 Victory, Deepening Champions’ Crisis

Aston Villa handed Manchester City a 2-1 defeat at Villa Park, further sinking the defending champions’ Premier League hopes and leaving Pep Guardiola’s side reeling.

Jhon Duran gave Villa the lead in the first half with a composed finish after Youri Tielemans delivered a perfectly timed through ball. In the second half, Morgan Rogers, a former Manchester City player, doubled Villa’s advantage with a clinical low strike that left City’s defence exposed. Despite a late injury-time goal from Phil Foden, City’s effort came too late to alter the result.

The defeat leaves Manchester City in sixth place, now nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who also have two games in hand. Villa, in contrast, leapfrogs City into fifth, keeping their own top-four ambitions alive.

City’s form continues to worsen, with nine defeats in their last 12 matches across all competitions and an eight-game winless streak away from home. In response to their derby loss to Manchester United, Guardiola made six changes to his lineup, but the defensive vulnerabilities remained apparent.

Villa, who had struggled to find consistency with just three wins in their last 11 league games, looked revitalized. Goalkeeper Emi Martinez was instrumental, making key saves, while Villa’s attack continually threatened City’s shaky defence. Stefan Ortega, standing in for Ederson, showed flashes of brilliance but could not prevent another collapse for City.