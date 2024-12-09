AstraZeneca Employees Give Back to Communities

Across the African cluster, AstraZeneca employees contributed a total of 1,600 service hours, with around 200 employees volunteering their time to various causes.

AstraZeneca has announced the successful conclusion of its inaugural Week of Service, which took place from September 16 to 20, 2024, across the African cluster.

Employees from AstraZeneca’s offices throughout Africa united to volunteer their time, skills, and resources to support communities and advance environmental sustainability.

This initiative underscores AstraZeneca’s commitment to creating positive societal impact and driving sustainability as part of its corporate responsibility efforts.

Throughout the week, AstraZeneca employees from Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa organized and participated in a variety of activities aimed at strengthening community resilience, supporting children’s education, and promoting environmental protection.

The Week of Service involved a range of impactful initiatives, including donations to local orphanages, environmental clean-up efforts, educational support, and mentorship activities for children in underserved communities.

Highlights from AstraZeneca’s Week of Service:

Cameroon : Employees gathered and donated food supplies and essential goods to the ‘Foundation Famille Chrétienne’ orphanage.

Ivory Coast : The team purchased school kits for students and donated them to the NGO Les Zinzins du Bonheur, supporting educational access for young learners.

Senegal : AstraZeneca's team contributed food supplies and other necessities to the Nursery of Medina run by the Franciscan Sisters.

Ghana : Employees collected and distributed food supplies and essential items to a local orphanage, helping meet basic needs and support child development.

Kenya : The team spent quality time with children at Morning Star Ministries Children's Home, engaging in cooking, cleaning, mentoring, and sharing gifts. They also visited Victorious Joy Children's Home to hold discussions with the children and offer additional support.

: The team spent quality time with children at Morning Star Ministries Children’s Home, engaging in cooking, cleaning, mentoring, and sharing gifts. They also visited Victorious Joy Children’s Home to hold discussions with the children and offer additional support. South Africa: AstraZeneca employees took part in door-to-door donation efforts in local communities, and environmental cleanup activities, and engaged with children at the Princess Alice Adoption Home.

Commenting on the Week of Service, Deepak Arora, African Cluster Country President at AstraZeneca, said, “At AstraZeneca, we believe that our success is intrinsically tied to the well-being of the communities where we live and work.

The Week of Service provides an opportunity for our employees to give back, connect with communities, and work together toward a sustainable future. This year’s activities showcased the incredible dedication of our team across Africa, and we are immensely proud of the positive impact we were able to make.”

Across the African cluster, AstraZeneca employees contributed a total of 1,600 service hours, with around 200 employees volunteering their time to various causes. This cumulative impact reflects AstraZeneca’s strong commitment to giving back to society.

This dedication of time and effort, emphasizes the company’s belief in fostering healthier, more resilient communities through hands-on support and volunteerism.

Amit Bhakri, Country Director, Sub Sahara Africa at AstraZeneca, added, “Participating in the Week of Service was an incredibly rewarding experience. Whether we were supporting children in orphanages, promoting education, or helping preserve the environment, we came together with a shared purpose.

Knowing that my efforts could truly impact my community makes me proud to work for a company that values and supports giving back. It’s inspiring to stand alongside colleagues who are equally passionate about creating positive change.”

The AstraZeneca Week of Service is part of the company’s broader sustainability agenda, which focuses on creating Healthier, More Resilient Communities. Through this annual initiative, AstraZeneca aims to address social challenges, contribute to local development, and foster environmental stewardship across its global footprint.