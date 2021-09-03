AstraZeneca Vaccination: Doctor allays fears of people taking second jab

Dr Richard Wodah-Seme, the Acting Upper West Regional Director of Public Health, said the AstraZeneca vaccine works perfectly for those taking the second jab in spite of the delays in vaccination.

He said those taking the second dose were not out of the time limit yet even though it was anticipated that it should be done within 12 weeks.

Dr Wodah-Seme said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Wa in response to some concerns raised by those taking the second jab.

Some of their concerns were that as vaccines were administered within stipulated time periods once the period had elapsed then the chain was broken, hence the vaccine would not be effective any longer.

“If it goes beyond the 12 weeks, it still does not cause any concern, because initially, in our communication, we were saying between eight to 12 weeks and now this is coming beyond that so, of course, legitimately people should raise concerns.”

“But we want to allay their fears that it will still work, it will still confer the same immunity,” he said.

“And again there’s still a lot more we’re learning about this virus and as and when new evidence emerges, we will be able to communicate same but for now we will encourage everybody who has taken the first dose to go for the second dose.”

Dr Wodah-Seme told the GNA that the region received a total of 8,400 of the AstraZeneca double schedule vaccine and had commenced its administration to those who qualify for the second dose.

He said it equally received a total of 700 of the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine and were presently administering it to those that had not been vaccinated yet.

The administration of the second jab became possible after the arrival of the 249,600 doses of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine under the auspices of the COVAX facility by the United Kingdom Government.