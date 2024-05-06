AstroTurf Project Sabotage: Asunafo North MP points fingers

The tranquil district of Asunafo North, nestled in the heart of Ghana, has recently been jolted by an act of sabotage that has left its residents dismayed. The Member of Parliament representing the people of Asunafo North, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, stands perplexed and outraged at the demolition of pavement blocks laid by the constructor for the ongoing AstroTurf project on Saturday May 4th, 2024, a pitch that should have heralded progress and community development.

In a candid conversation with the media, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie expressed his deep concern over this malicious act, emphasizing his commitment to the welfare and advancement of his constituents. “For the betterment of our people, I have instructed the contractor to proceed with the project despite this setback,” the MP asserted. “Furthermore, I have entrusted the case to the security forces for a thorough investigation to ensure that those responsible face the full force of the law.”

However, amidst the rubble and frustration, Hon. Bobie didn’t shy away from pointing fingers at those he believes may be behind this deliberate hindrance to progress. He alleged that the Asunafo North branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) orchestrated the sabotage, citing past instances of obstructionism towards development initiatives in the district.

“In recent months, particularly since the inception of our AstroTurf project, the Asunafo North NDC and their parliamentary candidate, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, have persistently attempted to derail our efforts,” Hon. Bobie revealed. He referenced a press conference held on March 26th, 2024, where the NDC accused him of incompetence, stating, “Ladies and gentlemen of the press, the Member of Parliament, who also serves as the Deputy Sports Minister, cannot boast of a single complete Astroturf in his constituency.”

Undeterred by these allegations, Hon. Bobie, under the auspices of the NPP government, remains steadfast in his commitment to uplifting Asunafo North. The ambitious plan to construct two AstroTurf facilities in the district’s largest towns, MIM and Goaso, stands as a testament to his dedication to sports development and community enhancement.

“I implore the security services to take swift and decisive action in investigating this reprehensible act of vandalism,” Hon. Bobie urged. “We cannot allow the progress of our district to be thwarted by the actions of a few individuals with malicious intent. Justice must prevail.”

As the wheels of justice begin to turn, the people of Asunafo North look to their elected representative with hope and resolve, trusting that the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to account. In the face of adversity, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie stands resolute, unwavering in his pursuit of progress and prosperity for his beloved constituency.

Story by: Boakye-Sarfo Clement – Genesis Radio, Ahafo Region