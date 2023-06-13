Astute Kotoko Fan Calls On Supporters To Rally Behind The Porcupine Warriors

A die-hard fan of the African Club of the Century Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Founding Member of the North America Circle 001 Mr Kwame Adu- Gyamfi has called on the supporters of the club to rally behind the team for the upcoming season.

Mr Adu-Gyamfi has been tipped by the North America Circle 001 members for his unflinching support of the club both on and off the pitch in an interview noted that it is time the supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko get closer to the team and the management.

“The time is now for all the supporters to get closer to the team ahead of the upcoming season. We indeed wanted to defend the league title but we could not achieve it”.

He added that the leaders in front of circles across the globe should support the team to meet their financial needs so that they perform better in the upcoming season.

“Asante Kotoko is not just a football club but a religion so I will also urge the players to play their hearts out for the team and Asanteman”.

Old players including the late Dogo Moro and Kofi Abbrey are all beneficiaries of the Adu-Gyamfi-led Circle 001.

“In terms of revenue generation, our findings reveal numerous commercialization ideas in the pipeline which Gyamfi intends to achieve for his darling club, some of which include branded drinking ceramic cups, branded training bags, branded water bottles for players, technical team, supporters among others”, he stressed.

