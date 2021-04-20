The President and Founder of the Achievers Supporters Union (ASU), Abigail Twumasiwaa Okanta, on behalf of the association, has congratulated Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah on his re-election as President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

In a statement released on Monday, Abigail Twumasiwaa Okanta, who doubles as the Organising Secretary of the Greater Accra Women’s Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG), promised her outfit’s unflinching support for the GOC President during his second term in office.

“Having followed with keen interest your achievement and exploits, the Association is exceptionally proud to identify with you, and have therefore vouched to extend it’s fullest support for any activity that the GOC may undertake”, the statement read.

It continued: “It is also the hope of the Association that under your enviable leadership, Ghana will excel tremendously with medals in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games”.

“Indeed, this brings refreshing memories of the many laurels you chalked during your Presidency with the Weightlifting Federation of Ghana”, the statement added

The Association ask for God’s guidance and support in all your tenure of office, and entreat you to count of our unflinching support with optimism. Once again we say Congratulations”, the statement concluded.

By Beatrice Laryea,