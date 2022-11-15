ASU votes Kwame Adom Frimpong as player of the month

Aduana Supporters Union (ASU) on Monday voted midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong as the player of the month for the month of September.

Adom Frimpong obtained 61 votes out of total of 120 representing 46.80% beating skipper Bright Adjei who got 48 votes representing 42.95% and Sam Adams who received only 11 votes representing 10.2% of the votes.

Supporters of Aduana Football Club were asked to participate in an online voting process to determine who should be selected as the player of the month.

Announcing the winner at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium after the team’s game with Legon Cities, Mr. Kwadwo Adjei, the Chairman of the Aduana Supporters Union praised the player for his hard work, commitment, sterling performance and sacrifice.

He said the supporters would continue to offer their support for the welfare of players and boost their morale to enable them deliver on their mandate for the benefit of the entire team, management and the Dormaa state.

Mr. Adom Frimpong thanked the supporters, “expressing delight for the honour done him”.

He gave an assurance the gesture would serve as a huge encouragement and an incentive to motivate the rest of the team to raise the standard of their game.

The player for the month of October had not been determined due to an injunction which had been placed on the premier league.

The chairman presented an amount of Ghc1,000 and a plaque to Kwame Adom Frimpong.