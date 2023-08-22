Asuogyaman market women to expand their business 

Hundreds of market women and smallholder traders in the Assuogyaman constituency will soon have the opportunity to expand their businesses as the Member of Parliament of the area rolls out a comprehensive plan to support them with cash donations.

Announcing the scheme at the New-Combine Apostolic Church at Akosombo in the Eastern Region, the Member of Parliament of the constituency, Thomas Ampem Nyarko praised the women for their diverse roles in supporting economic development in their respective locations and assured them of his unflinching assistance to boost their socio-economic well-being.

“As your MP, I am making available an amount of GH¢100,000 to offer

financial assistance to market women and small enterprises in our dear constituency,” he disclosed.

The MP encouraged the women in his area to invest the funds, not only to expand their market share but also to explore new opportunities and prospects.

As part of the roll out plan, the MP is working closely with identifiable groups such as churches to reach out to market women.

Presenting the first tranche of ¢20,000 to the first beneficiaries, the MP explained that the initiative represented an important milestone in his quest to assist the youth, who are involved in skill training (TANSDYEP) as well as provide financial boost for market women and small enterprises in his jurisdiction.

Mr. Thomas Ampem Nyarko, who has always been in touch with his community and engaged in several social intervention projects such as the construction of schools, water, rural electrification, reshaping of roads, educational support, toilets, donation of books, health support and other services to make life meaningful for his constituents.

In July 2023, the MP hired an excavator to remove choked drains in some communities noted for perennial flooding during the rainy season as an intervention to provide relief in communities ahead of the onset of the rains. A move that has brought significant protection to thousands of inhabitants who would have been gravely affected if the drains were left unattended to.