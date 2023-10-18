Asuogyaman MP expresses dismay over devastating impact of VRA spillage 

Mr. Thomas Ampem Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region, has visited communities affected by the Akosombo Dam Spillage that affected communities and displaced several people.

After the tour, the MP expressed surprise at the extensive damage and displacement of people and communities.

He urged the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to collect data on the affected communities and assess the extent of the damage to build a strong case for the prompt distribution of relief supplies.

He emphasised the importance of involving the community leadership and urged residents near the river bank to evacuate immediately.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that those who suffered losses from the disaster received fair compensation.

Some of the affected areas include Mamakope, Abume, Kudikope, Ahenbrom, Dzidzokope, Kokonte Kpedzi, and many others.

Many homes are currently experiencing flooding, and there has been a significant loss of fish from fish cages.

There were reports of collapsed houses in Kokonte Kpedzi, with unfortunate injuries to children and the loss of fish cages due to spillage.

A local fisherman, Mr. Ocloo Stephen, said he lost thousands of fishes after the cages were swept.

He said that there have been significant losses in investments and disruptions to livelihood sources.

Another resident, Etse Abedego, called for a well-coordinated response and early collaboration from authorities to support the affected populations.

Ms. Augustina Koryo lamented that local community information centres could have been utilised by the VRA to notify residents about the upcoming spillage.

“That would have been more favourable, and the impact would have been minimal since those in the vicinity are generally attentive to the information centre,” she said.

The Volta River Authority took action to manage the excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams due to an increase in water levels caused by heavy rainfall.

The action has caused extensive damage to several communities living in the area.