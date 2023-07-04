Asuokor Community Clinic Upgraded with Modern Technology by NPP Philanthropist

Asuokor, a town in the Jaman North District of Ghana’s Bono Region, has been struggling with inadequate health facilities for over 15 years.

With a population of over 6000, the town has outgrown the meager health center it has been using since the 1990s, which also serves other nearby communities such as Asantekrom, Yaw Twenekrom, and Ankajoa.

The community’s plea for improved health facilities caught the attention of Mr. Enock Nyarko, a local businessman, philanthropist, and member of the ruling NPP party.

Mr. Nyarko, who has been actively engaged in philanthropic activities in the community, has allocated funds for the construction of a modern technological clinic for Asuokor.

The project which commenced in March 2023, will not only address the healthcare needs of Asuokor but also enhance the delivery of health services to neighboring communities.

Mr. Nyarko’s philanthropic gesture has been lauded by the community, who expressed their gratitude for his kind gesture.

The new facility is expected to come equipped with modern medical equipment, trained personnel, and a conducive environment for quality healthcare delivery.

With the upgrade of Asuokor Community Clinic, the town is expected to attract health workers and also put an end to the distressing healthcare challenges the people of Asuokor and neighboring communities have been facing over the years.