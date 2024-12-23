Asutifi Rural Bank Reports Strong Growth in 2023 Despite Economic Challenges

Asutifi Rural Bank Plc, located in Acherensua within the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region, has posted impressive financial growth for the 2023 fiscal year, showing significant improvement across key financial indicators.

The Bank recorded a profit before tax of approximately GH¢1 million, a substantial rise of 265.99% from GH¢288,000 in the previous year. Total assets for the Bank reached GH¢29.9 million, marking a 31.42% growth compared to GH¢22.7 million in 2022.

The Bank’s total deposits also saw a healthy increase, rising by 30.42% from GH¢20.6 million in 2022 to GH¢26.9 million in 2023. These positive results were disclosed during the Bank’s 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on December 22, 2024, in Acherensua. Kwasi Aduse-Poku, Chairman of the Board of Directors, attributed the growth to the bank’s robust operational strategies despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Economic and Operational Context

The Bank’s growth occurred amidst global and domestic economic pressures, including restrained growth, public finance challenges, and rising inflation. Despite these obstacles, Ghana’s economic conditions showed gradual improvements in 2023, with inflation declining significantly from 53.6% in January to 23.2% by year-end. The Ghanaian cedi remained stable, aided by inflows from the IMF’s extended credit facility, remittances, and foreign exchange inflows from the mining and oil sectors.

Fred Tetteh, the Bank’s Deputy Director of Research, noted that the operational performance of the Bank was achieved through prudent fiscal management, including strict monetary policy measures to contain inflation and stabilize the cedi.

Financial Performance

The following table outlines the Bank’s key financial indicators for 2022 and 2023, showcasing growth across several metrics:

ITEM 2022 2023 % Change Total Assets GH¢22,798,955 GH¢29,953,600 31.42% Stated Capital GH¢915,988 GH¢915,988 – Loans and Advances GH¢11,235,502 GH¢14,213,826 29.11% Investment GH¢5,291,166 GH¢8,243,829 50.12% Deposit GH¢20,662,058 GH¢26,961,754 30.49% Net Worth GH¢(169,680) GH¢544,189 420.71% Profit Before Tax GH¢288,108 GH¢1,056,441 265.99% Profit After Tax GH¢288,108 GH¢713,869 147.77%

The bank’s notable increase in profit before tax reflects strong financial management in a challenging environment, and the significant growth in net worth (420.71%) highlights successful risk management and capital preservation efforts.

Capital Adequacy and Future Growth

Despite its remarkable growth, the Bank’s minimal net worth poses a capital adequacy challenge. The Chairman emphasized that additional capital is needed to strengthen the Bank’s business capacity and take advantage of emerging opportunities. As a result, the Board has called on existing shareholders to inject more funds into the Bank to maintain growth momentum and ensure long-term sustainability.

E-Banking

In line with modern banking trends, Asutifi Rural Bank has rolled out a range of e-banking services, including the introduction of USSD banking with the short code *992#. This service offers functionalities such as balance inquiries, mini statement requests, funds transfers, and bill payments, enhancing accessibility for customers. The e-banking services are part of the Ghana Financial Sector Development Project under the Ministry of Finance, aimed at improving access to banking services across the country.

Chairman Kwasi Aduse-Poku praised the efforts of the Bank’s management and staff, urging them to continue their excellent work. He reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening cooperation between the Board and Management and ensuring that necessary resources are provided to help the Bank achieve its vision and goals in the coming years.