Africa Sports Ventures Group officially launched its Flagship Sports Entertainment show Africa Empire Warrior.

The show will be hosted in the Republic of Liberia in early 2022.

At the launch, ASVG also announced the launch of a search for an African Theme Song. The contest, which is powered by Canadian Digital Music Company HITLAB, will give musicians in Africa and the wider Diaspora an opportunity to showcase their talent and create a uniquely African theme song.

‘A combination of experienced and up coming artists are what we are looking for. An individual who can sing a beautiful and stirring song for Africa and about Africa. The song should – capture the beauty of Africa and Africans, the culture of Africans, the resilience of Africans as well as the continent’s history.

The Top 5 Finalist selected will earn the chance of a lifetime to perform live in front of a Worldwide Virtual Audience at the 2021 Africa Sports Awards. This will help improve a contestants votes and placement of the best artist with the best song that captures the essence of Africa,’ ASVG Media and Liaison Manager Ntebogang Sebetlela informed the launch attendees.

The winner of the Theme Song contest will be awarded a recording contract with HITLAB plus a variety of Prizes from other sponsors.

Song recording should be submitted on the HITLAB platform at www.hitlab.com from February 15th 2021 and hashtag it #africasong, to be considered.

For more information about the song contest or to stay abreast with progress of the show, you can regularly visit our Website or join our Facebook page or follow our Twitter handle below

Website: www.africaempirewarrior.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AfricaEmpireWarrior

Twitter: @AEmpirewarrior