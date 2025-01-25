AT Announces Ambitious Plans for 2025: Expansion, Innovation, and Community Impact

Telecommunications giant AT has unveiled an ambitious roadmap for 2025, aimed at enhancing customer experiences, driving innovation, and contributing to societal development.

In a statement released under the theme “Life Is Simple,” AT expressed gratitude to its customers for their unwavering support and outlined initiatives designed to position the company as a leader in the evolving digital landscape.

Expanding Accessibility Across Ghana

As part of its commitment to better serve its customers, AT is set to open additional customer service centers nationwide.

This expansion aims to make AT’s services more accessible to communities across the country, ensuring convenience and reliability for customers regardless of their location.

Innovation in Products and Services

AT plans to introduce a suite of cutting-edge products and services tailored to meet the demands of a rapidly advancing digital world. These innovations are expected to deliver seamless convenience, redefine engagement, and transform how customers connect with technology.

Empowering Small-Scale Businesses

Recognizing the vital role small businesses play in Ghana’s economy, AT is expanding its Business-to-Business (B2B) services.

The company is developing tailored solutions to support and empower small enterprises, equipping them with tools to thrive in a competitive marketplace.

Enhanced Network Infrastructure

To ensure a seamless digital experience, AT is making significant investments in its network infrastructure. This includes enhancing data speeds and call reliability, enabling customers to stay effortlessly connected—whether for business, leisure, or communication with loved ones.

Innovations in Mobile Money

ATMoney, AT’s mobile money service, is set to introduce new features that promise greater flexibility and enhanced benefits. The forthcoming updates aim to simplify financial management while maintaining the security and convenience ATMoney users have come to rely on.

Corporate Social Responsibility: Fighting Sickle Cell Disease

Through its flagship corporate social responsibility initiative, AT Touching Lives, the company continues its efforts to combat Sickle Cell disease.

Over the past four years, AT has partnered with organizations such as the National Blood Service of Ghana, the International Sickle Cell Centre Ghana (ISCC Ghana), and the 37 Pediatric Sickle Cell Clinic.

These collaborations have led to educational campaigns, medical equipment donations, financial support, and blood donation drives. In 2025, AT aims to expand these partnerships to amplify its impact on Sickle Cell education, prevention, and management.

A Message of Gratitude and Optimism

The company expressed heartfelt gratitude to its customers, whose support has been instrumental in its journey of growth and innovation. AT’s leadership emphasized their commitment to delivering exceptional value and fostering stronger connections in 2025.

“With your trust and support, we are confident that 2025 will be a year of success, greater connection, and growth for all of us,” the statement concluded.

AT’s forward-looking plans reflect its dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancement while supporting the communities it serves. Customers and stakeholders can expect a year filled with transformative developments and meaningful contributions to society.

