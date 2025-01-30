AT Expresses Gratitude to Customers, Announces Major Initiatives for 2025

Leading telecommunications and financial services provider AT has extended its heartfelt thanks to customers for their loyalty and trust, attributing the company’s success and ongoing growth to their unwavering support.

Looking ahead to 2025, AT has unveiled an ambitious plan to give back to its customer base with a series of transformative initiatives aimed at making services more accessible and tailored to the evolving digital landscape.

One of the company’s major moves involves expanding its network of customer service centers across the country. With this expansion, AT aims to improve convenience, ensuring customers can easily access its services no matter where they live. This is just one part of the company’s broader strategy to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction in the coming year.

AT is also introducing a range of new products and services designed to cater to the changing needs of the digital age. These advancements will offer more seamless and enjoyable experiences for customers, improving the way they interact with technology and making everyday tasks easier.

Recognizing the importance of small businesses to the economy, AT is further expanding its Business-to-Business (B2B) services. This initiative is focused on providing specialized solutions that empower small-scale businesses, offering the tools they need to stay competitive in a fast-paced market. AT’s efforts here aim to help businesses grow while driving economic development at the grassroots level.

To improve connectivity across the country, the telecom giant is investing heavily in upgrading its network infrastructure. These upgrades will result in faster, more reliable data and call services, ensuring customers stay connected for work, entertainment, or staying in touch with family and friends.

AT is also enhancing its mobile money platform, ATMoney, with new features that promise to make financial transactions more flexible, secure, and rewarding. With these enhancements, ATMoney users can expect an even smoother experience when managing their finances.

The company’s corporate social responsibility program continues to focus on fighting Sickle Cell disease. For the past four years, AT has collaborated with organizations like the National Blood Service of Ghana, ISCC Ghana, and the 37 Pediatric Sickle Cell Clinic, donating medical equipment, providing financial support, and organizing blood donation drives. In 2025, AT plans to expand these efforts even further, building new partnerships to increase its impact on the communities affected by Sickle Cell disease.

Through these initiatives, AT is reinforcing its commitment to not only delivering high-quality services but also making a positive, lasting impact on society. As the company looks to the future, it remains focused on its mission to improve the lives of its customers, support small businesses, and contribute to the well-being of the community at large.