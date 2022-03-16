At Last; Oliver Barker-Vormawor Granted GHS2m Bail

A High Court in Tema has today, Wednesday, 16 March 2022, granted #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor a GHS2 million bail with two sureties, one of whom is to deposit documents to his landed property.

The court also said Mr Barker-Vormawor’s passport should remain in the custody of the Republic, and he must report himself once a week to the police command.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been charged with treason felony by the police.

He made his first appearance in court on Monday, February 14 where he was denied bail and remanded into custody.

He was arrested on Friday, 11 February 2022, at the Kotoka International Airport when he returned from the UK for making suggestive coup threats on social media.

The Police indicated that his “post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic”.

He had suggested in a Facebook post that if the e-levy was passed: “I’ll do the coup myself. Useless army!”