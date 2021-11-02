At least 10 civilians killed by gunmen in Burkina Faso attack

At least ten civilians were killed and four others abducted by gunmen on Monday at the Dambam village in Burkina Faso, official news agency AIB reported on Tuesday.

According to AIB, an attack by unidentified gunmen targeted on Monday morning the population of Dambam, Markoye commune, about 16 km from the border with Niger.

AIB also reported that the armed forces of Burkina Faso launched a quick sweep operation in the area.

Usually, people of Dambam go to Markoye market every Monday on foot, tricycle or animal drawn carts to sell their cattle.