At Least 10 Dead, Over Dozen Injured in Stabbing Attacks in Canada’s Saskatchewan

At least ten people were killed and over a dozen others were injured in multiple stabbing attacks that occurred in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Sunday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.

“At this point in our investigation we have located ten deceased individuals in 13 locations in the community of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan. Several additional victims have been injured, 15 of which at this point have been transported to various hospitals,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said at a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

There may be additional injured individuals, Blackmore specified.

“It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” she said.

According to RCMP, “multiple calls” were received starting 5:40 a.m. local time (11:40 GMT) on Sunday reporting stabbings at different locations in Saskatchewan.

The stabbings were committed by two male suspects, who were traveling in a vehicle. The suspects remain at large.

“Currently, we are actively looking for the two suspects,” Blackmore told reporters, adding that police “believe that some of the victims have been targeted by the suspects, and others have been attacked randomly. The two suspects are Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30.”

The suspects’ location and direction of travel remain unknown. Blackmore stressed that they are considered “armed and dangerous.”

According to RCMP, the last information received from the public indicated that the suspects were seen in the capital of Saskatchewan province, Regina, around lunchtime on Sunday.