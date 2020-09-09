At least 10 bodies were recovered after a boat carrying dozens of people sank in the river of Gumai in Bangladesh’s Netrokona district, some 158 km north of the capital Dhaka, on Wednesday.

Mohammad Fakhruzzaman Jewel, the district’s additional police chief, told that Xinhua over phone that “10 bodies including five women and five children have been found.”

According to the official, the boat capsized after it was hit by a sand-laden trawler in the river at around 11:00 a.m. local time.

“We’ve come to know that the boat was carrying about 30 to 32 passengers,” he said.

According to the official, eight of the passengers were able to swim ashore after the ferry capsized.

He said rescuers have been struggling against a strong current and choppy waters of the Gumai river to find the missing persons.

The boat has not been salvaged and brought to shore yet.

Ferry is a key means of transport in the country and most of them are often overcrowded.

At least 17 travellers were killed after an overcrowded boat capsized in a wetland in the district last month.