At least 10 killed in clash in Madagascar

At least 10 people were killed and a dozen others wounded in a clash between local police and a crowd of residents on Monday morning in Ikongo, a town in eastern Madagascar, a source from local police said on Monday.

“Ten people were killed and 13 others injured when the police opened fire on protestors who stormed the Ikongo police station on Monday,” the source told Xinhua on Monday evening.

However, according to the local press, quoting Jean Brunelle Razafitsiandraofa, deputy of Ikongo district, 11 people died as a result of this drama, while 18 others were seriously injured.

The local residents demanded that the people be handed over for “mob justice”, but the police refused to accede to their demand, according to the local press.

“We have already negotiated with the protesters but they chose to storm the police station. It was during these skirmishes that the forces of order fired,” the source explained.

“It is with deep sadness that I learned of the incident that claimed dozens of victims in Ikongo today. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims and bow to those who lost their lives,” said Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina on social networks.

"Madagascar is a country governed by the rule of law and the investigation will be opened immediately to find out the real reason and the culprit of the incident as soon as possible," he stressed.