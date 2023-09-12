At least 10 people killed in gunmen attack in central Nigeria

At least 10 people were killed by suspected gunmen who attacked a village in Nigeria’s central Plateau State, local media reported Monday.

The gunmen hit the Kulben village in the Mangu local government area of Plateau late Sunday, injuring one, the official News Agency of Nigeria reported, citing local residents.

The gunmen reportedly invaded the village and started shooting sporadically. Locals ran to safety, but the bullets killed some whose bodies were later found. The attackers immediately fled to an unknown place before the arrival of security operatives, according to the report.

The police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months.