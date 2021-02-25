Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso

At least 11 alleged terrorists were killed and one was caught during an army operation from Tuesday to Wednesday in the north-east of Burkina Faso, a statement from the Burkina Faso armed forces on Thursday said.

The operation was carried out in the localities of Tasmakat, Bidy, and Fourkoussou as well as in the Bangao forest, Oudalan province in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso.

According to the statement, the sweeping operation resulted in the seizure of materials and was meant to find those responsible for the recent attacks on civilians.

On Feb. 19, at least eight people were killed in an ambush by unidentified gunmen on a civilian transport vehicle in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso. Enditem

