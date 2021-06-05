Burkina Faso Map

At least 13 civilians were killed and two others injured on Friday night in an attack by armed gunmen in the Commune of Markoye in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, Xinhua learned from a security source.

A police officer said on condition of anonymity that the assailants had also taken away cattle from the the village of Tadaryet in the commune of Markoye.

The Burkinabe army has begun a sweep in the area, according to a military officer. The official news agency AIB reported that “the terrorists had been repelled” during the sweep.

