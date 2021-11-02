At least 19 killed in road crash in Ghana

At least 19 people were killed in a road crash in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, police confirmed Tuesday.

The deaths occurred when a truck collided head-on with a bus around the Abofuor Forest near Kumasi early Monday.

“All passengers on board the Sprinter bus, two drivers, and their mates were rushed to the St. Patrick’s Hospital at a community in the Ashanti region, where 17 were pronounced dead, and two died later on admission early Tuesday,” said Emmanuel Adu Boahen, the Ashanti Regional Commander of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department.

Adu Boahen added the injured are receiving treatment at the hospital.

He said one of the survivors had also been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Police investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.