At least 19 people were killed on Tuesday in a traffic accident on Mali’s National Road 26 between Kangaba and Bancoumana, in the region of Koulikoro, the region’s directorate of civil protection announced.

According to the directorate, a truck coming from Bamako collided this Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. with a Sotrama (public transport vehicle) which came from Kangaba, a city located about one hundred kilometers from the Malian capital.

The provisional death toll established by civil protection stood at 19 dead at the scene, with 7 others severely injured. About 12 were slightly injured.

“All the injured were evacuated to the Gabriel Toure hospital in Bamako for treatment in the emergency medical services,” Koulikoro’s regional directorate of Civil Protection said.

The cause of this fatal accident has not been determined.

As Tabaski approaches, which falls on July 31 this year, many Malians are on their way to their families for the celebration.

