At Least 20 Dead in Boat Accident in Central Nigeria

At least 20 people died when a wooden boat capsized Saturday on the River Benue in central Nigeria, local authorities said Sunday.

The accident occurred in the Benue state as traders were returning from a weekly market, said local official Melvin James.

“Some people are still missing,” James said, adding that local divers were continuing search and rescue efforts.

The victims were mostly women and children, said a witness.

Boat accidents are frequent in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, poor weather, and operational errors.

