At least 20 dead in explosion at Shiite mosque in Afghanistan

At least 20 people were killed in a blast at a Shiite Mosque in southern Afghanistan on Friday, a health official said.

At least 30 more people were wounded in the explosion in the city of Kandahar, said provincial health official Musa Jan Sultani, who called the casualty tolls preliminary figures.

This is the second deadly blast within a week on a Shiite religious site.

A suicide bombing at a mosque in northern Afghanistan one week ago killed more than 40 worshippers. That attack in Kunduz was claimed by the Islamic State extremist group.