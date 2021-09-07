At least 21 killed when bus plunges into Bolivia ravine

At least 21 people were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine in Bolivia, local media reported on Monday, citing police.

Another 12 people were injured in the accident on a road that runs through the community of Morochata in Cochabamba department, the El Deber newspaper reported.

The survivors were taken to the municipality of Vinto in several ambulances, according to police at the scene.

“We have been able to count 21 deaths, three of them are children,” an officer said.

Serious traffic accidents are common on the narrow, sometimes unpaved mountain roads of the Andean country.

In March, a bus crashed between Santa Cruz de la Sierra and Cochabamba, killing at least 20 people.

In July, a bus plunged more than 100 metres near Chataquila, killing at least 34 people.