Dead Bodies

At least 22 patients died due to low oxygen supply after a leakage in the oxygen supply tank of a civic hospital in India’s Nashik town, 167 km from Mumbai on Wednesday.

“The patients were on ventilators as well as on oxygen supply, which got interrupted after the leakage in the oxygen supply tank,” the Nashik district collector told media.

As per the current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital, the official said.

It was a dedicated COVID-19-care hospital with 150 patients who were either on ventilator or dependent on oxygen. The casualties may rise even as oxygen supply from other locations are getting restored, the official said.

India has been facing shortage of oxygen supply with the rising number of cases following which priority was given to usage of oxygen for healthcare over industrial usage. India recorded 295,041 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 15,616,130.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleAfrican health experts call for innovative financing to eradicate malaria
Next articleDraft Chinese law mulls charging diners handling fee for wasting food
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here