At least 22 patients died due to low oxygen supply after a leakage in the oxygen supply tank of a civic hospital in India’s Nashik town, 167 km from Mumbai on Wednesday.

“The patients were on ventilators as well as on oxygen supply, which got interrupted after the leakage in the oxygen supply tank,” the Nashik district collector told media.

As per the current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital, the official said.

It was a dedicated COVID-19-care hospital with 150 patients who were either on ventilator or dependent on oxygen. The casualties may rise even as oxygen supply from other locations are getting restored, the official said.

India has been facing shortage of oxygen supply with the rising number of cases following which priority was given to usage of oxygen for healthcare over industrial usage. India recorded 295,041 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 15,616,130.

