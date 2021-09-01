At least 29 people killed in Peru after bus plunges 200 meters

At least 29 people were killed in central Peru when a coach bus went off the road and plunged 200 meters, radio broadcaster RPP cited a police officer as saying Tuesday.

Another 20 people were injured.

The bus was travelling from Huanuco in the Andes to the capital, Lima, when the accident occurred near the town of Chosica.

The cause of the accident remains unclear. Investigators are looking into whether the driver may have fallen asleep.

Serious bus accidents are not uncommon in Peru, where road conditions can be difficult and buses are not always in good condition.