At least 3 civilians killed in NE Nigeria

At least three civilians were killed after unknown armed men attacked a community in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Adamawa, a police officer said Monday.

Three persons in the Dabna community of the Hong local government area of the state were killed by unknown armed men, said Suleiman Nguroje, a police spokesperson in Adamawa, in a statement released in Yola, the state capital.

The police spokesperson condemned the recent attack and described it as “shocking”, without mentioning when the attack happened.

Attacks on innocent souls would not be tolerated, the police warned.

The most populous African country has seen a series of armed attacks in recent months, leading to the deaths of security operatives and civilians.