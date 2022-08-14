At Least 3 People Die, 12 Sustain Injuries While Climbing Volcano in Ecuador

Three people died and 12 others sustained injuries after a fall while climbing the Carihuairazo volcano in Ecuador, the country’s rescue service said on Sunday.

“Fifteen people were injured, three of them (one woman aged 47 and two men aged 45 and 50) died on the mountain,” the Ecuadorian Integrated Security Service, ECU 911, tweeted.

The service added that the climbers fell from a height of 60 meters (197 feet).

The injured were taken to hospitals in the cities of Riobamba and Ambato.

The Ecuadorian Nationals Police said on Twitter that its Special Operations Group carried out a rescue operation, saving five people and extracting three bodies. Due to weather conditions, the police could not extract three other bodies.