dpa/GNA – At least three people have been killed in an avalanche in northern Russia, authorities said Saturday.

Masses of snow buried several houses in a skiing area near the industrial city of Norilsk late Saturday.

Rescue workers recovered the bodies of a couple and their 18-month-old child, authorities said. The couple’s eldest son was taken to hospital with severe frostbite and other injuries.

Temperatures have fallen to below minus 25 degrees Celsius in the mountainous area.

Another family of four was rescued after the avalanche occurred. Two other people reportedly made their own way to safety.

Video footage circulating online showed rescue workers digging in the snow, which is up to three metres high. A snow storm was hampering rescue work.

State news agency Tass reported that the last avalanche to hit the region occurred in 1989.