Violent clashes on Wednesday in the suburbs of Conakry between police and opposition protesters left at least four dead, including a policeman, and several others injured, according to testimonies reported by local press.

Young protesters close to the Guinean opposition erected barricades, and burned tires and tables in order to block roads and prevent all traffic on the Prince Road, in the suburbs of Conakry.

The points of support installed by the defense and security forces in several neighborhoods in the suburbs of Conakry to ensure the safety of the populations were also set on fire by young protesters.

The violent protests happened two days after Cellou Dalein Diallo, president of the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea, proclaimed himself the winner of the presidential election.

In a message published on his official Twitter account, Guinean President Alpha Conde called on the people to maintain calm and serenity, saying “of course there will be a winner, but that does not mean that democracy will be threatened or that social peace becomes impossible.”

He said that if he wins the Oct. 18 election, he “remains open to dialogue and available to work with all Guineans.”

“I call on everyone to have a sense of responsibility, a sense of patriotism so that it is possible after this election, whatever the results, to build Guinea together without exclusion or discrimination,” said the president in his message. Enditem