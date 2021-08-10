At least 44 dead in attack on villages in Mali

Mali will mark three days of mourning starting Tuesday after an attack by extremists killed at least 44 people, the country’s government said.

Armed attackers targeted several villages in the northern Gao region on Sunday, also injuring eight people.

In a statement on Monday, the government said the military was pursuing the attackers.

It was unclear who exactly was behind the attack. Terrorist groups have been active in Mali and its neighbouring countries for years, with some pledging allegiance to al-Qaeda or Islamic State.

The United Nations and EU have active missions in the country.