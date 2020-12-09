At least five people were killed in violent eruptions during and after Ghana’s Monday’s general election, police said here Wednesday.

Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the spokesperson for Ghana Police, said in a statement that there were 61 recorded cases of electoral and post-electoral violence across the country.

“Six of the incidents involved gunshots, resulting in the death of five persons,” the statement said.

The statement added that “the National Election Security Task Force deems the recorded incidents as avoidable and therefore condemns their occurrence and promises to investigate each one of them.”

The West African country is still waiting for the declaration of the outcome of the polls.