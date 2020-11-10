Two manchurian tiger cubs frolic at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2015. Seven manchurian tiger cubs and four African lion cubs here, all of which are three months old, met with the press recently. (Xinhua/Yu Fangping) (lfj)

At least 50 people in Tanzania are killed by wild animals annually, a senior official with Tanzania’s wildlife authorities said on Monday.

Mabula Nyanda, a conservation commissioner with the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA), said the wild animals that stray from their sanctuaries also destroy at least 5,000 hectares of farm crops annually.

“The number of people killed by wild animals is on the rise and urgent measures are needed to address this horrific situation,” Nyanda told a meeting of wildlife conservation officers at TAWA headquarters in Morogoro region.

The official said TAWA has already put in place a plan aimed at controlling the human-wildlife conflicts that cause dire consequences to mankind.

Nyanda singled out elephants as the leading wild animals that strayed from national parks and game reserves to villages, killing people and destroying farms.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.