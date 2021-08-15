At least 58 killed in floods in Turkey

The death toll in floods in northern Turkey has risen to 58.

Many people were still missing, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in Kastamonu on Saturday evening.

Heavy rains in recent days have led to the worst flooding in years in Turkey’s Black Sea region. Whole houses were swept away by the floods and bridges collapsed, as could be seen in pictures.

More than 2,000 people were brought to safety in the provinces of Kastamonu, Sinop and Bartin.

According to experts, in addition to climate change, the straightening of rivers and the narrowing of the Ezine river in the Bozkurt district is a factor in the severe flooding.